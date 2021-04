Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Singer and Pastor Smokie Norful and Victory Cathedral Worship Center teamed up with the Illinois Department of Public Health and Illinois National Guard to offer COVID-19 vaccines to 1,000 Chicago-area residents at his church.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“At Victory, we are passionate about efforts to provide hope, healing, and empowerment to the people we serve here at home and across the world,” Smokie Norful says. “That’s why we’re proud to partner with the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois National Guard to host a COVID-19 vaccination event at our Bolingbrook campus. For 15 years, our church has served the community through outreach and generosity, and this is just one of the ways in which we demonstrate that commitment.”

Medically trained members of the Illinois National Guard administered Pfizer shots, which were available to residents over the age of 16, for free at Norful’s Bolingbrook campus.

Have you gotten your COVID-19 vaccine? Read more about the vaccines here.

RELATED NEWS:

CDC & FDA Hit Pause Button On Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine After 6 Cases of Rare Blood Clotting

What’s Trending: Excuses People Give For Not Getting The COVID Vaccine [WATCH]

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Smokie Norful Teams Up With Illinois State To Offer COVID-19 Vaccines To 1,000 Chicago Residents was originally published on getuperica.com