Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Everybody used to hate Chris, but now they love him. Abbott Elementary star Tyler James Williams went from child actor to dry self-of-humor heartthrob and a recent freestyle has his lady fans swooning over his deep voice and sexy bars.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Tyler’s appearance on Sway’s Universe, where he dropped a viral rap over Glorilla’s F.N.F beat, led to thousands of thirsty responses.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

Tyler’s role as Gregory, on the hit show, has led to his new sexy status. He recently appeared in an editorial spread for Bustle where he talked about how he used to be called ugly but is now so desired.

“I remember in the early Twitter days, there were whole threads about how ugly and unattractive I was,” he said. “Now, when I’m so shockingly attractive, people talk about it.”

Abbott Elementary has been nominated for six Primetime Emmy Awards, three of which it won including Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy (Sheryl Lee Ralph) and Best Writing for a Comedy Series (Quinta Brunson).

RELATED STORIES:

If It Ain’t Broke, Don’t Fix It: Janine & The Juice Annoys All Of “Abbott Elementary”

Lisa Ann Walter Is The MVP Of This Week’s “Abbott Elementary” Episode

Tyler James Williams’ Reactions On ‘Abbott Elementary’ Are Top Tier

13 photos

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

The Ladies Are Losing It Over Tyler James Williams Smooth Freestyle was originally published on hellobeautiful.com