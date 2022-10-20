If It Ain’t Broke, Don’t Fix It: Janine & The Juice Annoys All Of “Abbott Elementary”

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

A new week to watch our favorite ABC comedy, “Abbott Elementary.” This week is all about Janine and the juice. Once again, Janine e refuses to mind her business, which results in a school emergency. Fans share their favorite moments from this week’s episode on social media.

Season 2, Episode 5 of “Abbott Elementary” titled Juice aired yesterday (Oct. 19) on ABC and today on Hulu. The episode followed Janine, who is thrilled to help introduce a new beverage to the cafeteria. Unfortunately, it ends up causing unexpected consequences; Melissa clashes with her new aide, Ashley, who brings more disruption than help to the classroom.

The episode made for a great resolution that was filled with lifelong lessons from the school’s OG teachers. Melissa learned to work with her new teacher’s aide and uplift her. Though Barbara was livid with Janine’s persistence, reminding her “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” she still managed to see the light in this annoying situation. Barbara realized that she is in an ideal position to be an example for the younger teachers like Janine in a way that was not afforded to her when she first started teaching.

As we are a week closer to Halloween, fans on social media are reminded of the show’s true villain. No, it’s not Principal Ava. Well, it is but they are saying Janine truly takes the cake. Other fans are excited for next week’s special, spooky Halloween episode. One tweet reveals Principal Ava dressed as X-Men’s Storm.

Who’s ready for next week’s episode?

Be sure to catch up on ABC’s hit family series “Abbott Elementary.”

Read some of our favorite fan reactions from this week’s episode below:

