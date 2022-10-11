Gary’s Tea: Are Cynthia Bailey & Mike Hill Headed For Divorce? [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta ladies have some good things and bad things! Are Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill headed for divorce? Fans are speculating that the two are splitting because Cynthia removed Hill from her last name and a video surfaced of Mike.

Gary shares texts from Cynthia, and talks about Martell & Sheree, and the Black Lives Matter founder.

SEE: Did Cynthia Bailey & Mike Hill Break Up? Mike Spotted Ringless & Cynthia Removes Hill From Instagram Bio

