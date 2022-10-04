Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Can’t say we saw this one coming…

TMZ is reporting that actress Tia Mowry has filed for divorce from her husband of 14 years, Cory Hardrict. According to legal documents filed on Tuesday (October 4), the Sister, Sister and The Game alum cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. A date of separation was not listed. She is asking a judge for joint legal and physical custody of their two children, 11-year-old Cree and 4-year-old Cairo. Tia is also requesting that the court terminates the ability to award spousal support to either party, noting that a prenup is in place.

The former couple’s love story was well-known: Cory mentioned in a 2015 interview with Global Grind that they met when Tia drove past him as he was waiting for the bus after shooting his first film. “Her sister and her drove by, they saw me waiting and asked to give me a ride. I was embarrassed. I was downtown. They gave me a ride and we were friends ever since. They took me to Inglewood, so that’s how that relationship started.”

The couple married in 2008, and they were definitely the epitome of “relationship goals.” However, it seemed as if Tia hinted to the impending divorce announcement when she posted a cryptic message on her IG Story, which read “Letting go can be painful. But it won’t hurt as much holding on to an illusion.”

She left another message on her Twitter, as the news broke.

Damn, we hate to see this, but we wish both of them all the best.

