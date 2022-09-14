Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

We’re always here for Tia Mowry‘s Fashionable Instagram Reels and earlier today, the beauty took to the platform to show off her killer style when she modeled off her winning dinner look that we absolutely love!

Taking to the social media platform, the fashionable actress, wife, and mother took shared a fun, Instagram Reel of herself as she modeled off a look she planned to wear to dinner. For her look, she donned a sparkly purple dress with dramatic sleeves. The dress featured a thigh-high slit and fit the beauty like a glove. She paired the look with clear pointed-toe pumps and oversized hoop earrings.

The Family Reunion star looked adorable as she danced around and was all smiles in her elegant dinner look. As for her hair, she rocked her curly locs in a series of Bantu knots in the front and big, fluffy curls in the back.

“Me? Overdressed? Never!,” she playfully captioned the Reel. Check out the stylish video below.

Go Tia! We’re loving this fabulous dinner look on her! Beauties, what do you think about the starlet’s dinner look? Did she nail it?

Tia Mowry Shares How She ‘Dresses Like A Winner’ On Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com