Tia Mowry Shares Her Reaction To Being On The Cover Of Variety’s ‘Power Of Women’ Issue

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Tia Mowry has another major accomplishment and she’s sharing it with her Instagram followers in the best way possible!

Taking to the social media platform, the Family Reunion star shared her reaction to being featured on the cover of Variety Magazine’s “Power of Women” issue, and her reaction is priceless!

Rocking a blue dress with lace detailing and her hair tucked behind her ears, the actress shared a fun video of herself holding the magazine as she got into the car, seemingly on the way to the event. “Oh my God! I’m on the cover!” the beauty exclaimed in the short IG Reel. “Oh. My. God! Lifetime!” she said before dancing and cheering to herself. Check out the fun video below.

” “PINCH ME I MUST BE DREAMING!” she captioned the post. “If you told me I would see myself on the cover of @variety ’s #PowerOfWomen event, presented by @lifetimetv , I wouldn’t believe you…but here we are! And I’m reeling. It is not only an honor to have been invited, but to have been in a room surrounded by so many strong women was truly moving! Empowered women, empower women.

From keeping us entertained on the big and small screen to giving us fashion goals in her fashionable Instagram Reels and everything in between, Tia is more than deserving of this honor! Way to go, Tia!

RELATED STORIES:

Tia Mowry Shares Her Step By Step Skincare Routine On Instagram

Tia Mowry Talks Body Positivity In Latest IG Post: ‘Never Be Nervous About Showing The Real You!’

Tia Mowry Shares Her Reaction To Being On The Cover Of Variety’s ‘Power Of Women’ Issue was originally published on hellobeautiful.com