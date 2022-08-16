SZA, Usher & More On 2022 Global Citizen Festival Lineup In Ghana

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The Global Citizen Festival has announced a jam-packed lineup for its 10th anniversary concert to be held next month. There will also be an additional show in Ghana featuring SZA & Usher among the artists performing.

Global Citizen announced the lineup for their concert festivals through their Instagram page on Friday (August 12th), which will take place on September 24th in Central Park in New York City. They also announced that there will be an additional concert to be held in Accra, Ghana to celebrate that nation’s 65th year of independence.

In addition to SZA and Usher, the lineup will feature Nigerian singing sensation Tems, H.E.R., Stormzy, Gyakie, Sarkodie, and Stonebwoy. The festival – which will be held for the first time there – will take place in Ghana’s capital city. Occurring in conjunction with the 20th anniversary of the African Union, the festival will be held at the Black Star Square. The aim will be to demand of the global leaders to “invest $600 million into the future of women and girls, close the annual $10 billion climate financing shortfall, deliver $500 million to help African farmers respond to the global food crisis, and provide urgent relief from crushing debts to end extreme poverty now.”

“Decades of systemic and political failures have led humanity into the midst of converging and rapidly deteriorating crises—climate, hunger, health, war and conflict,” said Hugh Evans, co-founder and CEO of the Global Citizens Project in the press release about the event. . “We refuse to just stand by and watch! We refuse to accept the starvation of multitudes when solutions are readily at hand. And we demand action NOW, while there’s still time to change our collective trajectory.”

The 2022 Global Citizen Festival will be streamed online and broadcast on ABC, ABC News Live, FX, Hulu, iHeartRadio, TimesLIVE, Twitter, and YouTube. Tickets for the concert will be available at the organization’s website.

