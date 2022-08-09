Front Page News: Serena Williams Announces Retirement + Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Get Life In Prison

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

It was breaking news today that Serena Williams announced her retirement from tennis. The news dropped in her personal essay for VOGUE Magazine that she’s looking to evolve from tennis. Rickey Smiley, Special K, and Rock T are all surprised by her leaving and will miss one thing in particular.

Listen to the Front Page News to hear what it is, more on Serena Williams, and other trending stories.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE