News You Can’t Use: Black Names That Have Gone Extinct Over The Years [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Something that started out as a joke, became news that you can’t use. As the years go on, of course, names evolve but in the black culture, many names are staples. Special K pointed out that certain black names that used to be more frequent are now becoming extinct over the years. Names like Lester, Elouise, Anita, and more are not a thing anymore.

Listeners chime in on the conversation!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE