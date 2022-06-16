Marshawn Lynch Partners With Overtime And Endeavor To Create “Level Up,” For Athletes Furthering Their Careers In Entertainment & Sports

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Marshawn “Beast Mode” Lynch is teaming up with Overtime and Endeavor (formerly WME | IMG) to create a new program called “Level Up.” The retired Super Bowl champ has partnered with these two powerhouses of sports and sports marketing to launch a free, two-week course for athletes looking to develop their careers in sports and entertainment.

“I’ve always said there are a whole lot of life lessons learned thru the game,” Lynch said, per Variety. “My business partner, [Byron Sheng, Chief Marketing Officer of Beastmode Productions] and I’ve been rockin’ with the Endeavor Summer program the last couple of years. We’ve been kickin’ game about the ins and outs of the industry from our experiences and we’re looking forward to sharing some more ‘isms’ this summer.”

Current and former athletes from all walks are invited to attend the daily virtual classes. Lynch, Cari Champion, and actor/model Terrence Jenkins (better known as Terrence J) are some of the personalities who will lead the classes. Topics like marketing oneself, leveraging sports experience into other business ventures, capitalizing on one’s personal brand, and mental health will be covered over the nine-day experience.

Classes start Monday, June 20 at 5 p.m. ET., and the first one is titled “Sports as a Platform.” Dan Porter, CEO of Overtime, and WME Sports co-heads Josh Pyatt and Karen Brodkin will lead the session. The course summary is as follows:

“Sports as a Platform”

An overview of the business side of sports and related roles, followed by a deep dive into the sports content business and how it helps amplify athlete’s stories.

“At our core, Overtime aims to empower next generation athletes and fans to reach for their dreams,” Porter said. “We’re proud to partner with my former colleagues at Endeavor, and Marshawn Lynch, to provide unique access to industry and thought leaders as college athletes prepare to begin their careers.”

“Level Up” will run through the end of June, and interested parties can learn more about it by visiting EndeavorImpact.com..

Marshawn Lynch Partners With Overtime And Endeavor To Create “Level Up,” For Athletes Furthering Their Careers In Entertainment & Sports was originally published on cassiuslife.com