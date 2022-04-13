What’s Trending? Do You Think This Generation Of Kids Take Racism Seriously?

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

In Kentucky, a photo is being investigated of a black student with a noose around his neck by a white student. According to reports, the photo was taken on school grounds and the school board says it in no way condones the content of the referenced photo. With that being said, The Rickey Smiley Morning Show discusses if this generation realizes that racism is serious. Hear the show discuss this topic and listeners call in to share their opinions.

