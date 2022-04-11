T.I. Speaks Out After Getting Booed At The Barclays Center

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

T.I. has been making his way down the comedy lane, but some fans are not feeling the rapper as a jokester.

During the April Fools Comedy Jam at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the King of the South was booed on stage during his act. The tour featured well-known comedians like Nick Cannon, HaHa Davis, Eddie Griffin, B. Simone, Michael Blackson, and more.

This comes after he faces an incident with another up-and-coming comedian for making jokes about his previous sexual assault allegations.

SEE: T.I. Gets Into Heated Shouting Match With ATL Standup Comedian Over Sex Assault Jokes

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

AllHipHop spoke with T.I. after he was booed on stage and he explained that he embraces the hate and would do it again.

“It’s a different piece of adversity that I have been approached with overcoming,” said T.I.. “And I enjoyed myself so much, I want some more… If they’ll let me go out there again, I’d go out there right now.”

The King of the South explained that he’s looking for a challenge which is why his focus isn’t on rap and seemed to not be fazed by the booing.

“When shit’s too easy and there ain’t no challenge to it, I don’t care. That’s what got me out of music because it’s almost like people expect me to be good.”

“I embrace the hate,” he explained. “But it wasn’t even hate. It was on some, ‘This is our opportunity to really make you one of us.’ And I appreciate that. I ain’t got no problem with that. I love the opportunity to overcome and scramble.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

LATEST POSTS:

20 photos

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE