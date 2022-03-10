Nick Cannon’s Talk Show Canceled After 6 Months

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Nick Cannon now has one less gig. His daytime talk show, The Nick Cannon Show, has been canceled. Unfortunately, the ratings aren’t what the network hoped for, according to Page Six. Reports show that his show debuted with 400,000 viewers, making it the lowest-rated show on FOX. The show maintained an average 0.4 household rating throughout the first season as well. A source said that the show was showing “show no signs of growth” and that staff had already begun job searching because they didn’t see the show going past its first season. Deadline reported that on March 10 producers will let the staff know that it will be their last day taping new episodes.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“It’s never easy to cancel a production with clear potential but, after a great deal of deliberation and examining various options, we have made the difficult business decision to end production on Nick Cannon,” Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein, co-presidents of Debmar-Mercury, said in a statement to Deadline. “We plan to offer viewers original episodes of the daytime talk show through the remainder of this season. Our thanks go to the very talented Nick Cannon and our wonderful production team, and we wish Nick continued success with his many hit ventures.”

Cannon had guests like Kevin Hart, Kandi Burruss, Kim Fields, Steve Harvey, Jess Hilarious, Angela Yee, Cynthia Bailey, and more.

There is a lot of movement going on at FOX regarding talk shows. After an extended hiatus, The Wendy Williams Show has been canceled after 14 seasons and will be replaced with Sherri, a talk show hosted by Sherri Shepherd. Before Shepherd became a standout as a guest host on Williams’ show, there were talks of Cannon’s talk show moving up into her slot if Williams didn’t return. Jennifer Hudson also has a talk show coming to FOX that will be premiering in the fall. Hudson’s show doesn’t have a time slot yet.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

20 photos

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE