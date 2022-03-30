Pregnancy Rumors Surround Issa Rae After Possible “Baby Bump” Video Surfaces

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

It looks like congrats may be in order for Issa Rae after a video circulated on Twitter showing a possible baby bump.

The actress and producer hosted a festival in Washington D.C. for her visionary production company HOORAE in which wore a one-piece ensemble showing off her baby bump. Issa Rae and her husband Louis Diame secretly married last summer in Paris and are known for keeping their relationship private.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

A video of Issa dropped on social media at the event displayed her looking possibly pregnant. Though the creative is holding a glass of champagne, celebrities are known to use tactics to delay the announcement of their pregnancies. Once the video circulated, fans immediately started to congratulate the star or debunk that it was just the angle.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

This isn’t the first time the public has tried to pen a pregnancy on Issa. In 2019 she tweeted about how she didn’t suck in her stomach for one photo that as a result speculated pregnancy rumors then. In 2021, she spoke with Self magazine and told them she wanted to wait on motherhood.

“I’m extremely happy. I like my life, I like this selfishness, and I know that I have a window,” Rae said. “I’ve always felt that way, that women, Black women especially — unless you’re Viola Davis or Angela Bassett — you have a window when people are going to want to continue to see you and see what you can do.”

Issa Rae hasn’t made a statement about expanding her family anytime soon.

SEE: Issa Rae Bestowed With Inglewood’s Key To The City

SEE: End of An Era: Twitter Salutes Issa Rae & ‘Insecure’s Cast Following Series Finale

SEE: Stay Low & Build: Issa Rae Gets Married In Private Ceremony [WEDDING PHOTOS]

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE