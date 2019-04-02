“I Didn’t Announce Sh*t” Issa Rae Responds To Engagement Speculation

Via Madamenoire:

Tongues have been wagging ever since Issa Rae appeared on the cover of ESSENCE wearing what appears to be an engagement ring. But in the article, there was no mention of a recent engagement. That didn’t keep the internet from proposing their theories though. And there’s a pretty clear indication about who this mystery “fiancé” might be. Still, Issa didn’t respond.

Then, over the weekend during the NAACP Image Awards, reporters caught up with Issa Rae’s “Insecure” castmates to ask about her engagement news, since she wasn’t offering any insight.

Text “RICKEY”to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“We all found out in different ways because we’re all on different text chains,” Jay Ellis told Entertainment Tonight on Saturday. “We talk at different times, so we all found out at different times in different ways.”

“We’re very excited for her,” Yvonne Orji said about the big news, claiming, “the reaction was all the same, like, ‘You out here in these streets getting married, boo!?’ That was the reaction.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Then, when Issa and Marsai Martin appeared on “The View,” to discuss their new film Little, Sunny Hostin tried to get her to speak about it again. But that didn’t yield any type of new information.

Sunny: She looks gorgeous. Then I noticed a ring on your finger?

Issa: Oh, did you? I got a lot of rings on my finger. I wear jewelry.

Sunny: I’m just putting it out there, I wanted to text you…

Issa laughs it off and the conversation shifts to Marsai Martin’s Teen Vogue cover.

SEE ALSO: ‘Insecure’ Co-Stars Seemingly Confirm That Issa Rae Is Engaged

Since then, Issa made another type of announcement on her Instagram stories…a non-announcement if you will.

Got it.

We’re sure we’ll be hearing about this—one way or the other—sometime soon.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM: