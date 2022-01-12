10 Times Issa Rae Showed Off Her Classic, Timeless Style On The Red Carpet

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Issa Rae proves that hard work and dedication can take you anywhere. With the final season of her hit HBO show From YouTube to famed actress, writer, producer, and more,proves that hard work and dedication can take you anywhere. With the final season of her hit HBO show

Insecure

under her belt, fans are eagerly waiting for Rae’s next project to captivate Black culture once again. There’s no doubt Rae is a creative genius who has an extreme talent for telling our stories in a humorous, relatable way.

Rae’s drive inspires us daily, but we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention her classic sense of style. Over the last season of Insecure, Rae’s character Issa Dee went through a wardrobe upgrade that reflected her career level up. In some ways, Dee’s wardrobe began to mirror Rae’s typical red carpet style.

Rae gives us some of the most timeless, seamless looks on the red carpet. She keeps things classic with a high dose of glamor and flare. In other words, I have yet to question her fashion choices because each appearance she makes is delivered with style and grace.

Today Rae turns 37. In honor of our favorite creative visionary’s birthday, we’re counting down 10 times she showed off her classic, timeless style on the red carpet.

