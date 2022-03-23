Front Page News: NFL Teams Allegedly Interested In Bringing Colin Kaepernick Back On To Play

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

While Eva covers the major headline reports for today’s “Front Page News,” Rock-T follows up with his usual sports recap which includes some exciting news involving Colin Kaepernick’s potential return to the NFL.

From more updates on the Ukraine-Russia war and Ketanji Brown Jackson’s U.S. Supreme Court hearings, to the latest tornado in the New Orleans area that unfortunately proved to be fatal, Eva’s got all the need-to-know info on lock.

As far as Rock-T, his good news on Kaepernick also comes with a positive update on Zion Williamson’s anticipated comeback and even the potential of Mike Tyson stepping into the ring with viral YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul — well, for a cool $1 billion.

Get the full recap below in “Front Page News” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

