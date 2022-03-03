Daytime Found Its Dreamgirl: Jennifer Hudson Is Headed To Daytime TV This Fall With ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Two-time Grammy Award-winning recording artist, Academy Award-winning actress and best-selling author Jennifer Hudson is taking her extraordinary talents to daytime television. Her upcoming Fox show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, debuts this Fall.

Hudson has soared to great heights as an Emmy Award-winning producer and all-around talent she continues to turn her humble beginnings into worldwide acclaim. Most recently, the star wowed audiences with her electrifying portrayal of Aretha Franklin in the critically acclaimed biopic, Respect, role which she was handpicked by Franklin and garnered her a Screen Actors Guild nomination.

Hudson’s next endeavor will showcase her as a media personality, bringing new life into daytime tv in the one-hour daytime talk show. it was announced yesterday (Mar. 2) by Mike Darnell, President, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, David Decker, Executive Vice President, Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution and Frank Cicha, Executive Vice President, Programming, Fox Television Stations.

“As the syndication business continues to go through a major sea change, we need power players to reenergize talk shows and Jennifer Hudson is just that,” Cicha said in a statement.

This major move will include Fox Television Stations Hearst Television and additional station groups representing more than 60 percent of the country.

“Daytime has found its Dreamgirl. We are excited to bring Jennifer Hudson to FOX, Hearst and all our broadcast station partners this fall,” Decker adds.

Hudson was just named “Entertainer of the Year” from the NAACP Image and has been named one of Time magazine’s “Most Influential People in the World,” starring in countless film and television projects, released chart-topping albums, made her Broadway debut in the Tony Award-winning production of The Color Purple, and penned a New York Times best-selling memoir that inspired millions.

The A-list talent has been vocal about her humble Chicago beginnings and the struggles she has faced in her personal life over the years.

“I have experienced so much in my life; I’ve seen the highest of the highs, the lowest of the lows, and just about everything in between but as my mother always told me, ‘Once you think you’ve seen it all, just keep on living,’” Hudson said. “People from around the world have been a part of my journey from the beginning – twenty years ago – and I’m so ready to join their journey as we sit down and talk about the things that inspire and move us all. I have always loved people and I cannot wait to connect on a deeper level and let audiences see the different sides of who I am, the human being, in return. And I couldn’t be more thrilled to do it alongside this incredible team. We’re about to have a lot of fun and shake things up a little bit!”

Be on the lookout for The Jennifer Hudson Show coming to Fox this Fall.

was originally published on globalgrind.com

