Kodak Black Among 4 People Shot At Justin Bieber’s Los Angeles Weekend Afterparty

Over the weekend, Kodak Black, Gunna, Lil Baby, and other industry names attended a Justin Bieber afterparty at the swanky West Hollywood restaurant The Nice Guy when gunfire rang out. Kodak, real name Bill Kahan Kapri, was one of four persons shot outside the venue on Saturday around 2:45 a.m., and he was rushed to the hospital where he is now listed in stable condition.

“There was an unprovoked attack on an individual [K]odak was with, when security and [K] odak came to his aid, several shots were fired at them by an unidentified assailant,” the artist’s lawyer posted on IG. “Luckily, this was all caught on video. Kodak was struck in the leg. It was not life-threatening, he will make a full recovery and he is in stable condition.”

According to TMZ, Bieber wrapped up a performance at L.A.’s Pacific Design Center earlier that day, and Kodak Black was in town on unrelated business. The “Super Gremlin” rapper and some friends reportedly visited Bieber’s afterparty, where he, Gunna, and Lil Baby went outside afterward and talked.

The video obtained by TMZ shows Gunna and Kodak ended their convo and Gunna already entered his vehicle when an altercation broke out behind Kodak. Someone yelled, “Oh S***. What?!?” and Kodak was shot in the leg as he intervened. “Upon arrival, officers located two victims of gunshot wounds,” read the LAPD report. “Officers discovered there were two additional victims who self-transported to local hospitals, bringing the total shot to four,” it also says, confirming that each person is now in stable condition.

The shooting comes less than two weeks before the release of Kodak’s fourth studio album, Back for Everything. And Kodak continues to aggressively promote the 19-song project while he recuperates. “Ak47’zzz , Dead Flowerzzz Gunz N Rozez,” he wrote for his Valentine’s Day 2022 post. “Loyalty Out Values Everything It’s Valentines Killa We Gotta Finish What We Started.”

