Soulja Boy Drops His Own Sneaker Line, Soulja Stars

Soulja Boy may not be moving units like he used to, but that was yesterday’s hustle as Big Draco is now looking to get into the sneaker game and we ain’t talking about becoming a reseller.

HypeBeast is reporting that the “Crank That” rapper is releasing his own sneaker line dubbed Soulja Stars that will be retailing for a whopping $279! Even the hottest Nikes and Jordans don’t go for that much, but hey, might as well shoot for the stars, right? Releasing in three colorways, the Soulja Stars Fashion Stars Hi Top silhouette boasts leather uppers, two metallic star-studded velcro straps in place of laces, and a transparent “$OULJA” label printed on the elongated tongue.

A second colorway features a black overlay with the star-studded straps bearing the neon yellow look. No word yet on what the third colorway will be or when it’ll be available.

While many may mock the design and style, Soulja’s followers and fan base are going gaga over the kicks, but we do have our doubts that resellers are even thinking about setting their bots to eat up merch upon release. Just sayin.’ Luckily Soulja Boy won’t be on the receiving end of a lawsuit from Nike as it looks nothing like any of their classic silhouettes, so that’s good, right?

Check out pics of the Soulja Stars below and let us know if you’ll be picking up a pair on Aliveshoes.com as they’re already available.

