Tuesday afternoon, Soulja Boy tweeted out his OnlyFans page and inquiring minds were interested in what Draco had to offer.

Not long after, a user who paid for the pics shared them. Yes, the screenshots are uncensored of Soulja Boy’s private area. This isn’t the first time Souja Boy’s nudes have hit the internet. Back in 2012, Soulja Boy apologized after leaking his own nudes. As he is trending now, seems like more people will be tuning into his new show on REVOLT, The Life of Draco, which premieres on January 21, 2022.

Checkout the reactions to Soulja Boy’s nudes below…

Soulja Boy’s Nudes Leak Again & Twitter Is Loving It was originally published on kysdc.com