Jeff Johnson Expresses Why Black Men Need To Focus On Mental & Emotional Health [WATCH]

Many of us are currently grieving for celebrated actress Regina King following the recent news that her only son, 26-year-old Ian Alexander Jr., has died as a result of suicide.

Jeff Johnson decided to dedicate his “3 Things” today to the late aspiring musician by highlighting the importance of staying up on mental and emotional health, particularly when it comes to Black men.

Johnson gave some insightful information when it comes to how we deal with suicide, which unsurprisingly has a lot to do with the daily images and media that we each decide to individually consume on the regular. Something as simple as social media usage can play a huge part in our psychological welfare, in addition to breath control, exercise and choosing to make happiness a priority by focusing your energy on the positive.

Tune in for this very important “3 Things With Jeff Johnson” report on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

 

