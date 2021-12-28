Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Good news for Nets fans, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and LaMarcus Aldrige are set to return.

ESPN reports the Brooklyn Nets have announced Durant, Irving and Aldrige have all cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Aldrige has been in protocols for two weeks, while both Irving and Durant have stints that haven’t been as long since entering protocols 10 days ago.

Brooklyn was one of the few teams with a massive outbreak with more than 10 players ending up in the league’s health and safety protocols forcing the NBA to postpone three Nets games, two home matchups, and one away game. The team has since returned to action, easily beating LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas day and a Los Angeles Clippers without their two stars, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, completing a west coast sweep.

The Nets hit the court against the Philadelphia 76ers at home on Thursday (Dec.30), ironically the last team Durant faced before entering COVID protocols. He is expected to be on the court for that game but, don’t expect to see Irving make his debut because of his unvaccinated status that prohibits him from being in the Barclays Arena due to NYC’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Irving, who was reactivated by the team as a direct result of the number of Nets players landing in COVID protocols, tested positive for the virus after it was announced he would be playing in select road games. ESPN reports we could see Irving make his return in Indianapolis against the Pacers on Jan.5. Nets head coach Steve Nash said his all-star point guard will need “a week or two” to get back into NBA shape.

With the league now shortening the isolation time period 10 to 6 games, pending negative COVID tests and no symptoms, you can expect to see players enter the protocols and quickly exit them.

Photo: Sarah Stier / Getty

Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving & LaMarcus Aldrige Clear COVID Protocols was originally published on cassiuslife.com

