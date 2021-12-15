Derek Chauvin Pleads Guilty to Federal Charges of Violating George Floyd

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer, pleaded guilty this Wednesday to federal charges that he violated George Floyd’s civil rights.

Surprisingly, Chauvin also admitted guilt to a separate instance in the case where he used a similar tactic on a 14-year-old in September 2017. He also in that case, initially pleaded not guilty.

Chauvin, 45, wearing an orange prison jumpsuit, entered the new plea during a hearing in the US District Court in St. Paul, Minnesota, three months after first pleading not guilty to murdering Floyd by kneeling on his neck for 9 1/2 minutes while detaining him in May 2020.

As part of the plea agreement, Chauvin will remain in prison on a 22 1/2-year sentence for the state case, a rare outcome and one of the longest ever imposed on a police officer for a killing in the line of duty.

While claiming guilty, we are only led to believe that Chavin as most, is pleading guilty with the hope of a smaller sentence. Claiming responsibility in his federal case might help Chauvin in receiving a reduced sentence. Without a plea deal, Magnuson said, he faced the possibility of life in prison.

