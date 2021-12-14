Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West and Drake held a whole concert, that streamed on Amazon, in support of Larry Hoover. Needless to say, the Fed ain’t feeling two A-list rappers supporting the founder of the Gangster Disciples, who is serving six life sentences, by the way.

Since his arrest for murder, Hoover claims he is reformed, and many think his sentence is OD. But the Ops are annoyed because they think the OG shouldn’t be anyone’s inspiration.

Reports TMZ:

One federal law enforcement source — who is connected to Hoover’s case — tells TMZ … prosecutors are “surprised” to see Drizzy and Ye throwing so much support behind the #FreeLarryHoover movement, considering the facts of his case.

For those not in the know … Hoover was convicted and sentenced for an Illinois murder in 1973. He wasn’t the triggerman, but prosecutors said he directed the shooting of a man he accused of stealing from his gang. Hoover is credited with founding Chicago’s infamous Gangster Disciples.

While he was serving 150-200 years for the murder, the feds stepped in to indict and convict Hoover for drug conspiracy, extortion and engaging in organized crime. In 1997, he started serving 6 life sentences in a federal Supermax prison.

TMZ parroting the rhetoric of the Ops? Call us shocked #sarcasm.

And, are the Feds going to look over who got over-sentenced and start freeing people themselves? Don’t hold your breath.

But seriously, read up on Larry Hoover and make your own conclusions.

The Ops Ain’t Feeling Kanye West & Drake Supporting Larry Hoover was originally published on hiphopwired.com