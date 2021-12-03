Rihanna Denies That She’s Pregnant For The 100th Time In A Fan’s DM

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Following her historic National Hero of Barbados award on Nov. 28, some social media detectives were hard at work speculating whether the Fenty Beauty billionaire was expecting her first child with her Harlem honey A$AP Rocky. A few fans and critics swore that the star was hiding a burgeoning baby bump as she dazzled in a silky caramel-colored gown by Italian luxury brand Bottega Veneta during the prestigious ceremony.

Now, Rihanna has seemingly shut down the rumor.

The busy entrepreneur recently spoke with a member of her Navy named Jen about the fictitious baby hearsay after Jen asked if she could “come to the baby shower.”

“True or not your babies are going to be beautiful. Sorry everyone’s up in your uterus right now,” Jen added.

Rihanna replied back, “Haaaaa! Stawwwp! You ain’t came to the first 10 baby showers!Y’all breed me every year dammit lol”

Jen posted her hilarious interaction with the singer letting fans know the real deal in her caption;

“Her uterus said ‘stay out of my damn business. I spit my water out when she said ‘the first 10 baby showers.’ Regardless i’m happy for her either way she’s living life to the fullest! #riri #loveya.” she wrote.

Rih loves her Navy and yes, she interacts with them both in public and private so shoutout to Jen for getting the exclusive. Jen followed up with another screenshot from Rih who has actually followed her on Instagram since 2013.

Now, to be fair, Rihanna didn’t confirm nor deny the rumor, but still, there just isn’t enough evidence to suggest that the rumor is true. Also, this is like the fifty-eleventh time that pregnancy rumors have surfaced about Rih, like in 2019 when she attended the 5th Annual Diamond Ball and fans totally took her statement to ESSENCE on the red carpet ENTIRELY out of context.

When answering a question about “Black women”, Rih immediately responded;

“I’m a Black woman. I came from a Black woman, who came from a Black woman, who came from a Black woman AND…I’m going to give birth to a Black woman.“

Yikes!

….But, back in 2020, the 33-year-old celeb did tell British Vogue that she looks forward to becoming a mother someday.

“Ten years? I’ll be 42! I’ll be ancient. I’ll have kids—three or four of ’em,” she explained adding that she doesn’t mind popping out a few babies with our without the right partner.

“Hell, yeah, [I’d have kids on my own]. I feel like society makes me want to feel like, ‘Oh, you got it wrong…’ They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives,” she continued. “But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”

Following the most recent pregnancy sham, social media was having a ball about the rumor.

Check out some of the reactions below.

