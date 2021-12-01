Oh Baby! Rihanna Rumored To Be Expecting First Child With ASAP Rocky

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Oh baby baby.

Rumor has it the Queen of the Navy herself Miss Rihanna may have a big announcement coming soon and no it’s not the album. She’s rumored to be pregnant! These rumors began circulating after she was spotted during her most recent visit to her home country of Barbados.

Earlier she was honored as her country’s National Hero. In fact, is it was the country’s first act as well a country seeing as though they just severed their connection with the United Kingdom. The Queen in the UK had been head of state in Barbados for the past 55 years. However, they decided to become their own republic and swore in their first president Sandra Mason.

Although Rihanna is only the second woman to receive this high honor following her predecessor in 1866, that was not the topic of discussion. Pictures of the event began circulating and it appeared as though Rihanna may have a baby bump. It didn’t take long for Twitter to go into a frenzy. While some of us were wondering what this meant for the music side it seems the men of Twitter were sinking in their puddles of tears.

As for the father, of course it is believed to be none other than her current boyfriend A$AP Rocky. Guess the second time around is really a charm! The two have been together for quite some time now as they have been spotted in these streets numerous times out on various dates. The couple dated back in 2018 but went their separate ways and dated other people.

Rihanna’s best friend, Melissa is better known as “M-Dollas” seemed to confirm rumors when she stepped into the mix and double-tapped a blog post online about the alleged baby. She quickly cleared it up regarding it simply as a “high ass moment” and adding that “You know I’m not with the messy shit carry on.”

Either way, we’re rooting for our favorite Bad Gyal! We hope that even if Rihanna isn’t with child that she IS with the album because we’ve missed hearing her voice through our speakers.

Oh Baby! Rihanna Rumored To Be Expecting First Child With ASAP Rocky was originally published on themorninghustle.com