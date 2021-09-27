Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 Show premiered today on Amazon Prime, and the praises are steady rolling in! The highly-anticipated fashion show brought together top celebrities, great music, and of course – fierce, inclusive fashions. Appearances from popular celebrities such as Erykah Badu, Joan Smalls, and Gigi Hadid and performances from talented artists like Nas, Jazmine Sullivan, Normani, and Bia contributed to the excitement and creativity of this show.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The 40-minute production featured twists and turns of sizzling choreography. Fashions such as snakeskin lingerie designs, lace ensembles, and hot pink sets were donned by all body types which supports the diversity agenda that Savage X Fenty proudly pushes.

In case you haven’t had the chance to indulge in the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3, we took the liberty of rounding up a few of our favorite moments from the show. Check out 5 times the Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 Show applied pressure.

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

SEE ALSO:

Rihanna And Erykah Badu Link Up At The Savage X Fenty Fashion Show And Set Twitter Ablaze

Hot Spot: FINALLY! Rihanna Says New Music Is On The Way & It’s “Completely Different” [WATCH]

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

5 Hot Moments From Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Show was originally published on hellobeautiful.com