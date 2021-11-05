Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

It’s Hip-Hop History Month and we’re celebrating by acknowledging all eras of the genre.

First up are the 1980s and 1990s, the latter which is referred to as the hip-hop’s golden age.

From the artists who undoubtedly launched the genre to the artists who followed up by creating sub-genres like gangsta rap and boom-bap, there are tracks for everyone to enjoy.

We compiled them into a list for our Finish The Lyric quiz. Test your knowledge below.

SEE: Finish The Lyric: How Well Do You Know These LL Cool J Songs

SEE: Finish The Lyric: Test Your Knowledge Of These Mary J. Blige Songs

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Finish The Lyric: How Well Do You Know These 80s & 90s Hip-Hop Songs was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: