Jay-Z Is Offically On Instagram & Made History In Just Minutes

The moment many of us have been waiting for. The GOAT is officially on Instagram!

Jay-Z joined the platform unexpectedly on Tuesday night and within the first few hours racked up 1.8 million followers and one of them being his wife Beyonce.

Of course, HOV also followed his wifey back and made history as the first person Bey has ever followed.

Jay-Z’s first post is promoting the western film The Harder They Fall which makes sense considering Jay-Z is one of the producers and has two songs on the soundtrack.

Check out Jigga’s first post below.

