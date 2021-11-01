Obama Quotes Jay-Z Lyrics During 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony

Oh, you thought our Forever President Barack Obama was gonna miss the biggest night in music history of 2021? Think again! Last night in Cleveland, Obama introduced Jay-Z, just one of many music legends newly inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Jay has tons of quotables, spanning his decades-long career in the music industry. Once a sidekick to 80s rapper Jaz-O, the Brooklyn kid eventually carved a lane all his own: Going from rap favorite to industry mogul – and of course – husband to the Queen herself, Beyonce.

So don’t be surprised that Obama is familiar with Hov’s lyrics. The pair first connected during Barack’s initial presidential run. Jay publicly supported the underdog from Chicago, so it was only right that he return the favor, saluting Jay on his latest musical achievement.

While Obama did the introduction, Dave Chappelle officially inducted Jay-Z into the Rock Hall of Fame.

For his part, Jay discussed his early career: Trying to make a way out of street life, he eventually landed on the decision to fully commit himself toward making music. And it is undoubtedly one of the best decisions he ever made. He was sure to mention those pivotal to his early beginning, thanking the Roc-A-Fella members who believed in his vision when no one else did.

“We was like we gonna create our own company, you know? That’s hip-hop. And we created this company called Roc-A-Fella Records,” Jay-Z said while reflecting on his career. “Shout out to Dame [Dash]; I know we don’t see eye to eye, but I can never erase your accomplishments, and I appreciate you and thank you for that. And shout out to [Kareem] ‘Biggs’ [Burke]; he’s one of the most honorable people I’ve ever met. We created something that will probably never be duplicated.”

Congrats to Jay as well as LL Cool J, Tina Turner, Gil Scott-Heron, and the other groundbreaking artists inducted into the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of fame.

