Beyoncé’s Adidas x Ivy Park Collaborates With Peloton

Beyoncé’s Ivy Park collection with Adidas is already a winner but it just upped the ante. For the fall, Adidas x IVY PARK and Peloton have announced their first capsule collaborative collection that consists of apparel and footwear.

You know Peloton, the exercise equipment company that made a killing during the pandemic thanks to its stationary bicycles and community. Linking with Ivy Park should be no surprise considering in 2020, Beyoncé announced she was formally partnering with Peloton for a multi-year deal.

“Peloton and I both believe that the power of music can help uplift, motivate and inspire those on their fitness journeys,” said Bey in a statement at that time.

The arrival of the adidas x IVY PARK x Peloton collection is marked by a campaign that is being touted as highlighting “the dynamism of the human body” and features several of Peloton’s instructors; including Peloton Cycling and Dance Cardio Instructors Ally Love and Cody Rigsby, Tread Instructors Becs Gentry and Kirsten Ferguson, Tread and Strength Instructor Adrian Williams, Yoga and Meditation Instructor Dr. Chelsea Jackson Roberts, and Strength Instructor Rad Lopez, and more.

The inclusive collection consists of bright neon colors (Shock Slime) that are grounded by black and olive hues. The apparel and footwear will include new and classic styles (hoodies, windbreakers, leggings, etc.) with updates inspired by Peloton. The IVY PARK x Peloton Collection includes the IVP Ultraboost sneaker, which will cost $200, an inclusive range of unisex styles in size from 4 US – 14 US (XXS – 3XL), and prices in a range from $45 to $200.

The Adidas x IVY PARK x Peloton collection will launch globally on November 10 via adidas.com, apparel.onepeloton.com and at select Adidas stores. Do Peloton owners get a discount?

