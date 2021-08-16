The Show
Gary’s Tea: Lil Wayne Opens Up About Almost Taking His Life & People Are Hating On Obama’s Party

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Barack Obama celebrated his 60th birthday & some people were hating from outside of the club! A New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd had some words to say about former President Barack Obama celebrating his birthday recently.  Andre Leon Talley also had a lot to say about the event as well and mentioning the less fortunate. Gary With Da Tea has all the tea on the people who were upset at Obama’s party.
In other news, Lil Wayne opens up about his mental health issues and wanting to take his life as a child.

