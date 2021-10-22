Adele Announces ‘One Night Only’ On CBS Featuring Live Performances & An Interview With Oprah [Details Inside]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Adele announces One Night Only performance and special interview on CBS as she prepares to release her newest album 30 next month.

Between gracing the cover of Vogue to attending a season opener basketball game with her new boo, the singer has been making a few appearances.

She most recently dropped her leading single, “Easy On Me,” which is already doing numbers on the charts.

To add to the marketing rollout for her upcoming project, Adele is welcoming fans into her world on several platforms. She most recently heated up the timeline going live on Instagram, which resulted in several memes.

Now, she is taking her talents to television with her biggest news yet. Adele’s One Night Only will feature exciting performances and a fireside chat with media personality extraordinaire Oprah Winfrey.

The news was debuted Monday on Instagram with very little information to accompany the announcement. The singer posted a promotional shot that detailed the broadcast would debut November 14, five days before her album’s release date.

More details were revealed by the network. The event will be a two hour special airing on CBS in the US at 8:30pm ET and it will also stream live and on demand on Paramount Plus.

The hybrid concert performance and interview will offer fans an early preview of her first project since her 2015 album 25.

Like her article in Vogue, the Oprah interview is described as Adele’s ‘first televised wide-ranging conversation about her new album, the stories behind the songs, life after divorce, weight loss and raising her son.’ Surely with Oprah’s impressive interviewing skills, new information about the British star will come to light.

Be sure to tune into Adele’s One Night Only performance debuting on CBS November 14 at 8:30 pm ET.

