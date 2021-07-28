Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

One of the more surprising celebrity pairings of 2021 seems pretty official. Adele and Rich Paul were caught looking like an item in New York City last week.

As spotted on Yahoo News the songstress and power broker were seen in the Big Apple showing very public displays of affection. The Sun caught the duo on a supposed double date at the popular Italian restaurant Cipriani. While who they two double-dated with is not clear, the photos do show nice energy between the new star couple. In one flick Rich is seen being very flirtatious with his new girlfriend and even flicked her hair during a playful exchange.

On Tuesday, July 17 the two made their first appearance as an item at the game five of the NBA Finals between the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks. LeBron James sat next to them. While at first glance it was still plausible that they were just enjoying a game together, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst was the first sports media personality to affirm that they are indeed seeing each other exclusively. “Rich Paul brings his girlfriend to the game to sit next to LeBron. His girlfriend is Adele,” Windhorst said on his podcast. “Rich Paul is at the game with Adele. This is the first time that they’ve come out in public together. So this will be all over the tabloids, especially in England tomorrow.”

Adele was formerly married to Simon Konecki but officially divorced in 2019. Rich Paul is the sports agent to not only LeBron James but also Ben Simmons, Tristan Thompson, JR Smith, Draymond Green and Anthony Davis.

Adele And Rich Paul Confirm Rumors Of Relationship With Public PDA was originally published on hiphopwired.com