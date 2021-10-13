Boosie Badazz Arrested On Felony Charge Stemming From Fight At Legendz Of The Streetz Tour

Boosie Badazz found himself temporarily booked inside the Fulton County Jail on Tuesday (October 12).

According to The Shade Room, the 38-year-old Baton Rouge rapper was arrested on Monday (October 11) on one felony and two misdemeanor charges relating to an on-stage brawl at the Legendz of the Streetz tour stop in Atlanta on October 1.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Consequently, he was charged with inciting a riot and destruction of property. Although a bond amount wasn’t released to the public, he eventually was released.

The rapper’s set during the concert was short-lived after a man in the DJ booth confronted another man on stage. Instead of Boosie letting the situation transpire without him, he also got involved. In footage obtained by TMZ, Boosie allegedly swung in the fight before it was eventually broken up.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Shortly after Boosie left the stage, Atlanta police were called to State Farm Arena for reports of vandalism around 12:41 a.m. local time. Officers were told Boosie, and his entourage damaged items belonging to the production company and alleged property owned by State Farm Arena was destroyed.

Days later, Boosie revealed he’d been kicked off the Legendz Of The Streetz tour in Baltimore and wouldn’t be making appearances on any remaining dates. A sign posted outside Royal Farms Arena announced Boosie’s removal and refunds would be issued to patrons who wanted to see him specifically.

“Boosie Badazz has been removed from the Legendz of the Streetz Tour,” the sign read. “If you would like to request a refund to this evening’s concert tour, REFUNDS MUST BE OBTAINED PRIOR TO ENTERING THE VENUE AT POINT OF PURCHASE.”

Boosie initially sought footage of a security guard allegedly pulling a gun on him and his team in the middle of the fight. He offered up a $5K reward for such information but it’s unclear if anyone assisted him.

SEE ALSO:

Boosie Returns To Instagram With A New Page, Calls Mark Zuckerberg A “Racist”

Boosie Is Unsure Why He Was Mistaken For Flavor Flav But Twitter Knows Why

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Boosie Badazz Arrested On Felony Charge Stemming From Fight At Legendz Of The Streetz Tour was originally published on theboxhouston.com