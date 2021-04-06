Entertainment News
Boosie Is Unsure Why He Was Mistaken For Flavor Flav But Twitter Knows Why

While Boosie has some classic tracks under his belt it is his personality that makes his celebrity so unique. We just got another classic Boosie moment when a woman recently mistook him for Flavor Flav.

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native was traveling last week when a lady, who he had never met before, thought he was the legendary Public Enemy hype man. Given that the “Don’t Believe The Hype” rapper isn’t heralded in the looks department BooPac felt a serious way.

“I was just in the f***ing airport, lady going to talk about ‘Flavor Flav!’” he said angrily. “I don’t look like no damn Flavor Flav, I look like Boosie! That’s why I don’t wear these damn red glasses. Got me fu**ed up early in the morning… too early in the morning for that shit.” He went on to make it clear that he does not see any resemblance to William Drayton. “Flavor Flav … and I kept walkin’. Flav you can’t fuck with me man. Got me talkin’ bout I look like f***in’ Flavor Flav.”

Flav soon recorded his own version of the video saying that he doesn’t look like Boosie but Boosie looks like him. “Ayo check this out, I’m up here walking through the mall man and motherf***ers is running up to me talking bout Lil Boosie.”. He continued, “I don’t look like Lil Boosie. If anything, Lil Boosie looks like me. I was here first. Nah what I’m saying? Word up.”

Naturally, the clips soon went viral and Twitter took time out of their day to explain to Boosie why the comparison is indeed real. You can see some of the most hilarious responses below.

 

Boosie Is Unsure Why He Was Mistaken For Flavor Flav But Twitter Knows Why  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Boosie , Flavor Flav

