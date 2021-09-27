Rihanna And Erykah Badu Link Up At The Savage X Fenty Fashion Show And Set Twitter Ablaze

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Beauties, we’re always excited whenever two beautiful, boss beauties link up and this past weekend was no different! Upon the premiere of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show on September 24 on Amazon Prime, fans were shocked and excited to learn that Ms. Erykah Badu herself was set to walk in the third annual event, modeling the latest pieces from Rih Rih’s trendy lingerie line, and after fans had a chance to view the show, the Internet was instantly set ablaze at the thought of these two beautiful energies connecting for the world to see.

Here are a few selfies of the beauties linking up backstage at the show.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

And once fans got wind of the powerful link up, they took to Twitter to share their excitement. “Nah @rihanna got it with these fashion shows!!! She got the one and only @fatbellybella in her damn show,” one fan tweeted.

While another said, “If you haven’t already seen @rihanna #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW 3 please watch it absolutely phenomenal. @fatbellybella slayed …definitely a must watch all of them.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

And here’s another fan who took to Twitter to comment that Erykah’s walk was “everything.”

Erykah Badu also took to social media to post a fun moment between the two, showing fans when she gave Rihanna her own fragrance as a special gift. “Thanks, RiRi. I had a ball at your @savagexfenty show,” she wrote as the caption. “Always cool to spend a lil love time with a fellow visionary Pisces mind. Enjoy the scents I like your hustle. -badu”

Got to love it!

SEE ALSO:

Rihanna Is Hosting This Year’s Met Gala After Party

Erykah Badu Apologies To The Obamas For Being A “Terrible Guest” By Filming Barack’s Private 60th Birthday Party

Hot Spot: FINALLY! Rihanna Says New Music Is On The Way & It’s “Completely Different” [WATCH]

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Rihanna And Erykah Badu Link Up At The Savage X Fenty Fashion Show And Set Twitter Ablaze was originally published on hellobeautiful.com