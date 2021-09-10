Rihanna Is Hosting This Year’s Met Gala After Party

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

In a friendly warning posted to Rihanna’s Instagram stories, the billionaire business owner suggests you save your after-party planning ideas for next year.

“If you planning a MET Ball after party…………don’t,” the mogul wrote over the picture of an Annual Gala After Party invitation, hosted by none other than the Bad Gal herself.

There’s no doubt in my mind that a party hosted by Rihanna is the place you’d want to be. Known for her production and flare, you can expect amazing performances, great fashion, and likely the time of your life. This also means Rihanna will show up and show out in garb that will keep us talking. In years past, the songstress has fully committed to the themes by wearing avant-garde pieces that landed her on the best-dressed list year after year.

The 2021 Met Gala has undergone a facelift that will roll out in two parts. On Monday, September 13th, stars will hit the carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in celebration of American designers. The following year, a part two of the event will take place.

The Gala fundraiser attracts a lot of attention. It is known as one of the most prominent NYC fashion events. The after-parties are equally important. With Rihanna serving as the host of the newly revamped fashion fete, celebrities and attendees are in for a night to remember. Let’s hope my invitation doesn’t get lost in the mail.

