Erykah Badu Apologies To The Obamas For Being A “Terrible Guest” By Filming Barack’s Private 60th Birthday Party

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Last week, the forever-favorite former President Back Obama celebrated his milestone 60th birthday with a super extravagant party that unfortunately became so exclusive that many had to be uninvited.

One person that was lucky enough to be in the building though was Neo-soul icon Erykah Badu, but she ended up breaking the cardinal rule by filming inside the private shindig much to public scrutiny.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Now, the “Phone Down” singer herself has issued a social media apology to The Obamas for, well, not knowing when to put her phone down.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Jumping on Twitter not too long ago, Badu addressed “Mr. And Mrs. Obama” directly for pulling the rookie move and capturing footage of an event that even us normal folk would’ve known was a big no-no.

Peep her written apology below:

“Mr. And Mrs. Obama , Please forgive me 4 being the “terrible guest “ at such a sacred event for your family. I was so inconsiderate, Thank you for all your love. What an example of ‘how NOT ‘ to be …… erica”

We’re pretty sure Big O and the Misses weren’t tripping too heavy over Erykah’s lapse of judgment at the moment, but the fact that she even addressed it straightforward showed enough respect in itself.

As you might’ve seen in the article we wrote last week about the party being back on after a temporary cancellation due to the rise in Delta variant cases, A-list attendees at the soiree included but weren’t limited to, Don Cheadle, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union and besties of the Obamas, Jay-Z, and Beyoncé.

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

Take a look at Erykah Badu’s Twitter apology to The Obamas below, and let us know whether you think she was in the right to do so or if the R&B queen needed to apologize at all:

READ MORE:

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Erykah Badu Apologies To The Obamas For Being A “Terrible Guest” By Filming Barack’s Private 60th Birthday Party was originally published on blackamericaweb.com