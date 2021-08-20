Lamar Odom Opens Up About His Near Fatal Overdose, Maintains He Was Drugged [Details]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Six years ago, the nation seemed to stand still as we all came together to pray for Lamar Odom, who’d suffered a near-fatal overdose at a Nevada brothel.

The athlete and reality star has struggled with substance abuse in many forms for years, but in a new Facebook Live Interview, he reportedly doubles down on his side of the story, saying he wasn’t using that night and was actually drugged. “I didn’t take anything that night,” he said during the ‘Addiction Talk’ conversation, according to Page Six. “I was really hurt and almost in some sense afraid because somebody just tried to take my life.”

While speaking on The View in 2019, Odom made the same claim, saying the owner of Love Ranch Brothel, who died two years ago of a heart attack, may have tried to poison him. “Dennis Hof, I don’t know what he had against me, but I didn’t do drugs that night, to be honest with you,” Odom said. “So I don’t know if he tried to poison me, or… I don’t know what he had against me. He tried to kill me.”

By the mercy of God, he got through the ugly incident. We continue to pray for his full emotional, mental, and physical recovery.

