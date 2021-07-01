Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Another chapter has been added to Lamar Odom’s book of struggles. A judge recently blasted him for missing his child support payments despite being able to box Aaron Carter.

As spotted on Page Six the former baller has some explaining to do regarding his beloved children. On Tuesday, January 27 a hearing was held in a Manhattan, New York court about his lack of consistency with making child support payments. “If Mr. Odom is in good enough shape to participate in a boxing match, he’s certainly in good enough shape to abide by his obligations to support his children as set forth in the settlement agreement,” Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Matthew Cooper said via video.

Earlier this year the former Los Angeles Laker was hit with a lawsuit by his former love interest Liza Morales. He exclaims he has not abided by a 2015 settlement where he agreed to monthly structured payments. Her lawyer Abraham Borenstein told the judge that Lamar stops sending the money in June of 2020 and now owes Liza a cool $90,000 dollars. “I’m disappointed that payments ceased,” Supreme Court Judge Matthew Cooper said.

Borenstein also says that Odom has also failed to keep up with his payments for the family’s residence in lower Manhattan. The lawyer claims he is behind almost $83,000 in rent and now the building management is seeking to evict Morales and the children. Liza, who is a castmate on Basketball Wives, also alluded to Lamar’s hiding income. “He is definitely making income,” Morales said by video. “He just got a check for that boxing match. He is doing a lot of things regarding his brand. He has a CBD company that he works with.”

Lamar did not attend the hearing therefore Judge Cooper awarded Morales a default judgment that would entitle her to all the missing payments and reimbursement on legal fees. Lamar nor his team have made comment on the matter.

Judge Lights Up Lamar Odom After Missing Child Support Payments In Favor Of Boxing was originally published on hiphopwired.com