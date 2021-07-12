Gary’s Tea: Lamar Odom & Tristan Thompson Fight Over Khloe Kardashian Under IG Photo! [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The men are fighting! Khloe Kardashian’s recent bikini photo has her ex-boyfriend Lamar Odom interested again. The ex dropped a comment under her photo insinuating that he wanted her again and it stirred up some drama. Kardashian’s serial cheater baby daddy, Tristan Thompson hopped in to clap at Odom and threatened him for flirting with his baby mama!

Gary’s Tea details the fight and discusses who’s the creator of baby hair.

