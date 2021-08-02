Gary’s Tea: Will LeBron James Face Charges For Pushing A Fan?! [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

LeBron James was minding his business at the Usher concert in Las Vegas when a fan tried to rush up on him. To make matters worse, he was clearly with his wife Savannah. Fans were taken back by the video when they saw how hard James pushed the fan away from him. The video surfaced and now Gary is suspecting that James will face assault charges.

Check out the video below and let us know what you think.

