DaBaby is one of the most popular rappers in the game right now, boasting fans that represent all walks of life, races, and sexualities.

However, he recently came under fire for potentially offending his gay fans as well as those who may be suffering from HIV/AIDS after he made the following remarks on stage this past weekend during Rolling Loud Miami:

Saying to the crowd, “If you didn’t show up today with HIV/AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that will make you die in 2 [or] 3 weeks put a cellphone light in the air,” or the equally vile comment, “Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d**k in the parking lot put ya cellphone light in the air” can definitely come off, well, offensive to say the least. According to the “SUGE” rapper though, he didn’t mean it in the negative way it was perceived.

Take a look below at how he tried to clear the air on his social media, which was reposted by The Jasmine Brand:

His rhetoric of “Even my gay fans don’t have AIDS” and saying his true gay fans “take care of themselves” and “ain’t no junkies” still doesn’t do too much to eradicate how much his words could’ve offended someone actually struggling with the disease. Although he spends the majority of the video doing his best to debunk any homophobia on his end, even going as far as to describe an interaction he had with a fan wearing a “crop top” in the front row, we still think a simple and genuine sorry would’ve probably been enough to suffice.

Do you think DaBaby’s response was valid, or did he just dig himself into a deeper hole with the LGBTQ community? Let us know your thought by sounding off over on our social channels.

DaBaby Tries Clarifying His Rolling Loud Remarks About HIV/AIDS & Gay Men was originally published on blackamericaweb.com