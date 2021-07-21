VP Kamala Harris Addresses Current Voting Rights Issues & The Texas Democrats Walkout [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Now that the “underdogs” President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are in office, it seems like it shook many red states are trying to make it harder for people to vote. Vice President Kamala Harris joins the show to discuss the importance of using your voting rights no matter how hard it may seem. She breaks down the various law changes and also how voting does influence change.

VP Harris shares that she’s met with states like Georgia, Florida, and Texas legislatures to fight for certain voting rights to not be overturned. Along with the issue of voting rights, she also celebrated the courage of the Texas Democrats for walking out to stand up for their state.

Groups have filed over nine lawsuits across the state of Georgia dealing with voting laws in hopes to get them overturned. She explains that voting rights are critical and why citizens should never take them for granted even though they’re under attack.

