Great Grand-Daughter Of A Tulsa Race Massacre Survivor Talks 100th Year Anniversary [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Anneliese Bruner is the great-granddaughter of Tulsa Race Massacre Survivor Mary E. Jones Parrish who wrote the book The Nation Must Awake: My Witness to the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921. To honor the 100th year anniversary of the massacre Bruner discusses what her great grandmother wrote about this history’s event. She learned about the tragedy after her father gave her the original copy of the book her great-grandmother wrote about the massacre.

She discusses her thoughts about President Biden’s speech addressing the event and what she feels appropriate reparations would be. You can find the book at tulsabook.com

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE