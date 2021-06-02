100 Years Later: 5 Films To Watch About The 1921 Tulsa Massacre

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The Tulsa Massacre occurred between May 31 and June 1, 1921, when mobs of White people swarmed the successful Black neighborhood, attacking Black residents and burning businesses of the Greenwood District in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Now, 100 years later, people are finally learning what actually occurred during one of the most violent racial attacks in America. Survivors of the massacre have sat down with government officials all week leading up to this moment, hoping to gain reparations or some sort of justice for what transpired 100 years ago.

The most alarming piece to this part of history is that the media and White people have made several attempts to erase the series of unfortunate events altogether. There are many people who had never even heard of the first prosperous African-American community which was recognized as Black Wall Street. The community was made up of Black-owned flourishing businesses, homes and one of the finest hotel establishments the nation had seen at that time.

It was only after a Black man was falsely accused of assaulting a White woman that White rioters gunned down Black residents, looted their homes, and set fire to all of the establishments, block by block. There were nearly 1,000 buildings destroyed and an estimated 300 people killed. Thousands were left homeless and the entire community that was once seen as a symbol of a Black dreamland was now left in ruins and nearly eradicated from history books.

Though survivors of the Tulsa Massacre are still wondering how justice can be served, there are several documentaries and films that better explain the events that changed their lives forever. Take a look at the films and television specials that you can view on various networks to become more familiar with a moment in history that would otherwise be forgotten.

