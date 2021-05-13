Philonise Floyd Shares What We Will Learn About George Floyd On TV One’s Sins Of The City [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

It’s hard to believe it’s been almost a year since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Tonight TV One will premiere its new true-crime docu-series “Sins Of The City” and it will feature the life of George Floyd. We discuss with George Floyd’s brother Philonise Floyd about George’s character, the plans for their foundation, and more about the case of Derek Chauvin.

